Buhari sacks Dokubo, amnesty program boss, names administrator

The President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Prof. Charles Dokubo as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme.

He has also approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (retd.) as the interim administrator of the programme.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday.

The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari appoints Col. Dikio (retd.) Interim Amnesty Programme administrator, disengages Prof. Dokubo as coordinator.’

Buhari had, in February, suspended Dokubo over fraud allegations.

His suspension then was based on a recommendation of a panel chaired by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.).

In announcing his sack on Thursday, Shehu said Dokubo had been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio (retd.) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme) with effect from August 21, 2020.

“This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Dokubo from office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.

“Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours.”

In announcing Dokubo’s suspension in February, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had said in a statement that the Monguno panel had looked into the “numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme” and came to the conclusion that Dokubo should be suspended.

In Dokubo’s place then, a caretaker committee was appointed by Buhari to review the programme by bringing its operations in line with the objective of the scheme.

The mandate of the Monguno panel was to “ensure that allocated resources are properly utilised in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region, and stamping out corruption in the amnesty programme.”

As for the review committee, the statement, said it was directed to review the programme and “oversee the running of the programme henceforth, with a view to ensuring that government objectives are achieved