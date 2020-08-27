Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

I Defiled, Impregnated Two Underage Sisters – Lord’s Chosen Pastor Tells Court

Younews Ng August 27, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 80 Views

One Nduka Anyanwu a pastor with The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church, has pleaded guilty to defiling and impregnating two underage sisters.

Reports has it that the Police Prosecutor ASP Roman Unuigbe revealed to the court that the Lord’s Chosen Pastor committed the offences sometime in June, in Oshodi area of Lagos.

Unuigbe also disclosed that the randy Lord’s Chosen Pastor impregnated the two sisters aged 17 and 13 (names withheld), after defiling them on several occasions at the church complex, under the pretext of holding prayer sessions with them.

The Police Prosecutor added that the offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which stipulates life imprisonment for the offence of defilement of a minor.

Presiding over the case, Chief Magistrate Mrs A. Adedayo remanded the Lord’s Chosen Pastor in a custodial centre and adjourned the case to September 15 for facts and sentencing.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

JUST IN ! Dr Akinwunmi Adesina reelected as President of the Africa Development Bank

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina has been reelected as President of the Africa Development Bank. In is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.