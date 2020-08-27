I Defiled, Impregnated Two Underage Sisters – Lord’s Chosen Pastor Tells Court

One Nduka Anyanwu a pastor with The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church, has pleaded guilty to defiling and impregnating two underage sisters.

Reports has it that the Police Prosecutor ASP Roman Unuigbe revealed to the court that the Lord’s Chosen Pastor committed the offences sometime in June, in Oshodi area of Lagos.

Unuigbe also disclosed that the randy Lord’s Chosen Pastor impregnated the two sisters aged 17 and 13 (names withheld), after defiling them on several occasions at the church complex, under the pretext of holding prayer sessions with them.

The Police Prosecutor added that the offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which stipulates life imprisonment for the offence of defilement of a minor.

Presiding over the case, Chief Magistrate Mrs A. Adedayo remanded the Lord’s Chosen Pastor in a custodial centre and adjourned the case to September 15 for facts and sentencing.