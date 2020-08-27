Nigerian Appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta, Canada

A Nigerian , Kelechi Madu , an alumus of the University of Lagos has been appointed minister of justice and solicitor general of the Province of Alberta in Canada.

Madu after the formal announcement said he would hinged his tenure on the defence of fundamental human rights and equality before the law. “Every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination.I look forward to working on many critical democratic reforms, including recall legislation and important citizenship initiative referendums, and taking the lead role on the implementation of our government’s fight for a fair deal within confederation.”

Kaycee as Madu is fondly called is a Canadian politician who was elected in the 2019 Alberta general election to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta representing the electoral district of Edmonton-South West. On 30 April 2019, Madu was appointed to the Executive Council of Alberta as the Minister of Municipal Affairs, and held that role until August 25, 2020 when he was appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.