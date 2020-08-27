Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigerian Appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta, Canada

Younews Ng August 27, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 19 Views

A Nigerian , Kelechi Madu , an alumus of the University of Lagos has been appointed minister of justice and solicitor general of the Province of Alberta in Canada.

Madu after the formal announcement said he would hinged his tenure on the defence of fundamental human rights and equality before the law. “Every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination.I look forward to working on many critical democratic reforms, including recall legislation and important citizenship initiative referendums, and taking the lead role on the implementation of our government’s fight for a fair deal within confederation.”
Kaycee as Madu is fondly called is a Canadian politician who was elected in the 2019 Alberta general election to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta representing the electoral district of Edmonton-South West. On 30 April 2019, Madu was appointed to the Executive Council of Alberta as the Minister of Municipal Affairs, and held that role until August 25, 2020 when he was appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari orders nationwide mass-metering to stop estimated billing, approves waiver of import levy on metres

In response to media reports that there is an increase in tariffs for Nigerians, NERC ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.