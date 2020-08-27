Things you should know, as international flight resumes August 29

(1). The Federal Government on Monday said airlines would be fined $3,500 per passenger for airlifting passengers without negative COVID-19 test results as it prepares to open international flights.

The coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sanni Aliyu, said this at the daily briefing of the PTF on in Abuja.

(2)..Speaking on the new protocols that would start from August 29, the coordinator said passengers coming into the country must present a PCR COVID-19 test result that was within seven days

(3)…In case a passenger arrived Nigeria and presents a PCR negative result, the passenger was expected to self-isolate for seven days and submit his or her COVID-19 test before reuniting with the community.

(4)…if any passenger failed to present itself for testing after seven days, the immigration would assist and proper sanctions would be meted to the passenger.

(5)….About 1,280 passengers will be allowed in on a daily basis in Abuja and Lagos airports, which have been billed to start first when the international flights resume.”