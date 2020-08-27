UNILAG MassComm Alumni’s stance on crisis, task Visitation Panel

The University of Lagos Mass Communication Alumni Association (UMCAA), gathering of the Great Communicators has reacted to the recent crisis at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

UMCAA says it finds it disheartening that the rancor that has been feeding the news was neither predicated on the welfare of students, nor has it been mindful to protect this premium brand – a Centre of Excellence and the University of First Choice.

A communique has been issued. Already, copies of communique obtained by

YOU NEWS,we gathered have been sent to the Acting VC, Masscomm HOD, interim chair of The Governing council, ASUU, Unilag chapter, The NUC, Minister of Education and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In the communique association says they “are relieved that the Visitor has intervened to halt the protracted events”.

“These had culminated in the suspension of the Pro Chancellor, The Vice Chancellor, the elected Acting Vice Chancellor. The intervention also brought a new Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Folasade Ogunsola, who was elected by the Senate of our university, and an interim Chairman of the Governing Council. This signals a return to normalcy”.

The communique titled, “In Deed and In Trust” and signed by the President and Chairman of the association – Mr Vincent Oyo and Professor Oluyinka Esan gave nine recommendations.

It reads;

That the visitation panel should conduct its affairs with equity and justice, and ensure that its recommendations are presented within the stipulated time.

That the welfare of students and the protection of the UNILAG brand equity should be paramount above all personal and sectional interests.

That all stakeholders should support the newly appointed Acting Vice Chancellor, and the interim Chairman of the Governing Council, to restore confidence, enhance peace and stability without which there can be no progress.

That the core business of students’ learning be addressed immediately, adopting online learning to facilitate students’ resumption as a matter of urgency.

That the students of the University of Lagos should have platforms and structures (including student unionism) in place, to enable them liaise with the University management, discuss their welfare, and be fully engaged as mature citizens in preparation for the onerous leadership tasks ahead of them.

That student unionism be viewed as part of the well-rounded education, an incubator for responsible politicking, to enrich the democratic culture to which the university rightly aspires as evident in this crisis. Students should not be denied this opportunity.

That the unions in the University should be pragmatic and ensure that they do not put politics ahead of the welfare and image of the University.

That the Visitor to the University and the Federal Government should heed the recommendations of the visitation panel and bring closure to this crisis as soon as possible.

That the Federal Government should ensure that visitation panels to all Nigerian universities are regular, to prevent crises lingering for too long before they are addressed.