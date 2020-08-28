Adesina Thanks AfDB Governors, Others For His Re-Election

Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina has described his re-election as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) as historic and another call for selfless service to Africa.

Dr Adesina spoke about his re-election during the closing session of the 55th Annual Meetings of the bank which held virtually on Thursday.

“Of course, right now, the sound that is the loudest in my ears is the announcement of my re-election as President of the African Development Bank for a second term,” he said.

“We also made history by re-electing me by 100 percent votes. via a vote, I became the first President of the bank in its history to be re-elected by 100 percent votes of all its shareholders and I am most grateful and very appreciative.”

The AfDB president believes his re-election is important and has shown the transparency of the bank and the demonstrated weight of support behind his vision.

“It shows a very clear and strong mandate from all shareholders to go and implement the vision, it shows that all voices were heard, it shows that we are true to the constitutive test of our bank,” he added.