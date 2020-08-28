Akin Adeshina reelected @ AfDB with 78 out of 78 votes.!

No Dissention ….

It’s 100% Vote for Akinwumi Adesina, Re-elected President of Africa Development Bank.

Akin Adesina after being “whistleblowed”

Investigated and reinvestigated,

He got cleared of all charges by the world most formidable panel of globally accomplished individuals.

Won his reelection 78 out of 78 votes.

He was relected for a second term of five years on Thursday August 27 ,2020 via an election that took place electronically during the Annual General Meeting of the bank.

Adesina , a former Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture faced strident opposition to his second term from the United States and some insiders in the bank . He survived internal and independent investigations over sundry allegations on his way to the second term berth