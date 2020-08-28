Breaking: Helicopter crashes in Lagos, 3 feared dead !

Three feared dead as Bird 206 Helicopter with Registration Number 5N BQW crashes into building in Opebi, Lagos.

Three dead. One survived and in hospital.

The helicopter crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Opebi, Lagos.

It was gathered that the helicopter crashed at Salvation Army Church and affected three buildings.

Although it was not clear if there were ground casualties, The Nation gathered that the helicopter had four passengers onboard but just one has been seen alive.

The Director General (DG) Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the crash, adding that rescuers were on their way to the location