JAMB de-lists 22 CBT centres for defrauding 11,823 UTME candidates of N59m

August 28, 2020

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted over 22 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for allegedly defrauding 11,823 of its candidates to the tune of N59 million.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known during a virtual meeting with representatives of the affected centres on Thursday.

Oloyede said the centres carried out the fraud by charging candidates more than stipulated amount for effecting correction on profile and bypassing One-Time Password (OTP) required of candidates to initiate such changes.

He said the 22 centres from nine states were indicted for the infractions, adding that any centre that shared the same ownership with the affected ones also stood being suspended from all JAMB activities.

“The purpose of calling this meeting is to interact with 22 institutions that have grossly violated the prescription of the Board, particularly during COVID-19, and those who have done things not expected to do thereby endangering the lives of candidates that they were supposed to protect.

“Not only that, we have discovered that the 22 of you have also defrauded candidates by collecting from them more than you are expected to collect and doing certain things that will bypass the normal process and procedure.

“We have invited you to this meeting to hear you out and also let the public know how some of you are engaging in criminal activities in the process of registering candidates.

“There are some of you who can even be classified as certified fraudsters.”

The registrar also noted that the affected CBT centres owners would also be prosecuted as the board had reversed the changes done illegally by affected candidates.

He advised such candidates to change their passwords to avoid further damage following exposure of the secret code to operators of the now blacklisted CBT centres

