Japanese Prime Minister Apologises To Citizens, Resigns Over Health Concerns

The Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, has resigned from office, due to health concerns.

Abe, while disclosing this on Friday during a press briefing, asked the citizens to forgive him for quitting prior to the end of his term in office.

“I cannot be prime minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people.

“I have decided to step down from my post.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to the people of Japan for leaving my post with one year left in my term of office, and amid the coronavirus woes, while various policies are still in the process of being implemented,” he said.

He stressed that his decision was in the best interest of the country.

“I made a judgment I should not continue my job as a prime minister,” he added.

The BBC reports that the 65-year old suffered for many years from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, which had worsened recently.