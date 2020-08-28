Lagos APC grumbles as Tinubu picks late Sen Osinowo’s replacement

Members of the Lagos Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, are boiling with rage over the decision of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to hand pick Tokunbo Abiru the immediate past Managing Director of Polaris Bank as the candidate of APC in the forthcoming bye election for the Lagos East Senatorial seat scheduled for October this year.

Reports suggests that, after members of the party were mandated to search for a formidable candidate for the election, and had come up with possible names that will go through the primaries of the party, only for Tinubu to come up with his candidate, Tokunbo Abiru.

It was gathered that Abiru, who just left Polaris Bank as the Managing Director, in a very suspicious manner, has been Tinubu’s sidekick for a long time.

Abiru has allegedly been the conduit pipe that Tinubu and the Lagos State to save money for the 2023 presidential ambition.’

According to sources, the loan which Abiru helped the 57 LCDAs in Lagos to acquire machine is a ruse as the money is meant for the prosecution of Tinubu’s presidential ambition in 2023. It was gathered the dexterity with which Abiru wrapped up the deal earned him the ticket of APC in the forthcoming senatorial election in Lagos East of the state.

The national caretaker of APC are not with the development, adding that such move is capable of rupturing the fragile peace in the Lagos axis of the party.

As at the time of filing this report there is counter move by some notable members of the party in the state to petition the National headquarters of the party to reverse the decision of Tinubu or have protest vote in the forthcoming senatorial election in the state.

An informed source said that members of the party in Lagos State are seething with anger over the decision to bring somebody who is public records reeks with fraud as the candidate of the party in a crucial election like this.