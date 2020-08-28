Osinbajo asks CAN, pastors opposed to CAMA to approach NASS

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday advised the church leaders not satisfied with some sections of the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 signed into law on August 7, by President Muhammadu Buhari to approach the national assembly for redress.

Under the law, religious bodies and charity organisations will be strictly regulated by the registrar-general of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a supervising minister.

According to section of the act, the commission may by order, suspend the trustees of an association or a religious body and appoint an interim manager or managers to coordinate its affairs where it reasonably believes that there has been any misconduct or mismanagement, or where the affairs of the association are being run fraudulently or where it is necessary or desirable for the purpose of public interest.

However the Christian association of Nigeria (CAN) and many religious leaders, had rejected the law describing as a move by government to control the church through the back door.

But on Thursday while speaking at the annual general conference of the Nigeria Bar Association, Osinbajo, a senior pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said under democracy the church leaders can seek redress at parliament.

He said, “We have a process by which this (CAMA law) can be redressed. Whatever the proposal for amendment may be, whatever the view of the leadership of the church may be, regarding the question of how the trustees, whether they are interim trustees or not, can be put into a proposal that will be brought to the National Assembly for consideration for amendment to the law, that is the process which is entirely opened and ought to be pursued.”

“We are in a democracy and there is a process by which things can be done and that process is the one where you bring forward amendments to the National Assembly and they will do whatever is considered useful in the circumstance.”