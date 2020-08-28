Touching: Police shows mercy to woman who stole to feed family

The woman in the picture with a police officer is Helen Johnson from Tarrant, Alabama. She was caught stealing at a nearby Dollar General and the police were called to arrest her.

The surprise of all is when the police officer arrived at the scene and asked her what she stole, she said, “Five Eggs To Feed My Hungry Children.”.

The police officer took her back to the supermarket and bought her groceries to feed herself and her kids. Miss Helena started crying and asked the police officer, “Sir, this is too much for you have done for me…”. The police officer replied, “Sometimes we shouldn’t apply the law but must apply the humanity!”.