What FFK should have done !

Same party, different personality and responsible associates.

Between Fani Kayode and Ladoja Senator, Ladoja is a dullard- Wale Ojo – Lanre

Venue: Board Room, Nigerian Tribune

Mission: Ladoja Gubernatorial Campaign Media Interaction

Question: Senator Ladoja, you look so dull, drab, unattractive unintelligent, and without colour, do you think a dullard like you can be a reasonable governor of Oyo state where sharper minds have tried unsuccessfully?

The whole hall went into mute session. The late Egbon Bola Alphonso who was one of his campaign coordinators unconsciously uttered ‘Haaa Ojo- Lanre ‘

For a minute, it was a graveyard eerie silence.

Senator Ladoja looked up and smiled

” Ojo – Lanre, thank you for your question. True, I am not a handsome man by my look, I don’t labour much before a lady fall for me. You know my wives are cute. Check them out. ”

And if you think I am dull and unintelligent, Ojo- Lanre, you are correct but you will agree with me that, Olivet High, Oyo is one of the best secondary schools in Nigeria with a strict form of admission to their schools particularly when you want to join them at Class four, I was the first to be admitted to join at class four because I was so dull and unintelligent.

And also, my being an unintelligent fellow helped me to pass all my subjects with As which forced the Federal Government to buffet me with a FG Scholarship to Belgium to study Petroleum Engineering.’…

” Also, I have used my inattractive to run intercontinental maritime companies successfully since I went into private endeavours”

……….. deafening applause for a wise man

I quickly ran to the Computers department to supervise my pages.

Ladoja who toured the Tribune met me at the Computer Section, shook my hand and looked at my face and said

“Ojo-Lanre I like the way you forced me to blow my trumpet. I respect your style’

..And since that day we have been friends