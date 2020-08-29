BBNaija: Why Erica Ends Relationship with Kiddwaya

BBNaija housemate, Erica has expressed her dissatisfaction with her romantic affair with Kiddwaya, saying she is no longer interested in the relationship.

Both housemates, today (Friday, August 28, 2020), agreed to go their separate ways, after highlighting the challenges in their relationship.

While Kiddwaya sought to remain a friend to Erica, the latter demanded to know if she’s special to him.

During their conversation, Erica noted that she hasn’t been earning enough respect from Kiddwaya.

According to her, the billionaire son is always allowing other housemates to disrespect her, as he always try to be on the fence, rather than throw his weight behind her.

Responding to Erica, Kiddwaya said he’s comfortable if both of them can be friends.

“I do not want to continue to hurt you,” he told Erica.

This is however the third time Kiddwaya and Erica agreed to breakup since the Lockdown edition of the BBNaija show started.