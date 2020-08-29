Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking: Gospel musician Yinka Ayefele stands on his feet again !

August 29, 2020

Gospel musician Yinka Ayefele has risen on his feet again years after he was involved in a life-threatening accident.

Ayefele was able to achieve the feat with the help of a highly-sophisticated machine given to him by a friend.

The musician left fans emotional as he said his hope to walk again has been restored.

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for popular Nigerian gospel artiste Yinka Ayefele who has risen on his feet again years after getting involved in a life-threatening accident. The celebrated artist recently left his fans and followers on social media in awe after sharing a powerful video that captured the inspiring moment. Ayefele was able to achieve the feat with the help of a highly-sophisticated machine which was given to him by a good friend he identified as Hon. Oludare Akande. In the video, the musician was seen strapped to the machine which helped him stand on his feet. Some close friends were also present to witness the development.

