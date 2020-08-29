Breaking: Gospel musician Yinka Ayefele stands on his feet again !

Gospel musician Yinka Ayefele has risen on his feet again years after he was involved in a life-threatening accident.

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for popular Nigerian gospel artiste Yinka Ayefele who has risen on his feet again years after getting involved in a life-threatening accident. The celebrated artist recently left his fans and followers on social media in awe after sharing a powerful video that captured the inspiring moment. Ayefele was able to achieve the feat with the help of a highly-sophisticated machine which was given to him by a good friend he identified as Hon. Oludare Akande. In the video, the musician was seen strapped to the machine which helped him stand on his feet. Some close friends were also present to witness the development.