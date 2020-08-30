Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

How Helicopter pilot sacrificed his life to save many

Nigerian pilot sacrificed his life to save severaBl other lives at opebi Lagos.

The Pilot, Captain Chika Ernest, deserves Nigeria’s highest honour.

He flew the Quorum Aviation helicopter which crashed in the middle class Opebi, Lagos neighbourhood, Friday 28th August 2020.

The crash left 2 People dead and one critically injured.

Captain Chika, knowing a crash was inevitable, emptied the Chopper’s fuel Tank to avoid Explosion on impact.He then crashed on a Fence, deliberately avoiding the Roof and Houses, as well as nearby school,  to minimise Casualties.

He later died after being rushed to the Hospital.

Let’s Celebrate Him

 

