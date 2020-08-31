Adeboye visits Buhari in Aso Rock, CAMA Act on discussion ?

President Buhari receives in audience General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor E.A. Adeboye in State House on 31st Aug 2020
JUST IN: Pastor Adeboye in Closed Door Meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday held a private meeting with General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the Presidential Villa.
This was disclosed by Bashir Ahmad, the President’s Special Assistant on New Media.
He, however, did not give details of the meeting as both men are still in a closed-door meeting.
Ahmad tweeted, “@MBuhari receives in audience General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (@rccghq), @PastorEAAdeboye, at the State House, Abuja.”
The meeting took off around 3pm in the President’s office.
Though, the subjects discussed is not in the open yet, It is generally believed that CAMA Act is the clause of discussion.
And already, the social media is agog with lots of kudos and few knocks for the initiative
“The issue of CAMA can be resolved through this noiseless and strategic engagement with the government! ” a commenter said
And others added
“CAMA law finally in discussing. This is a good step instead of staying in church and be wailing. ”
“Papa A denote is a great man of God, he doesn’t make noise like other business Men of gods I’m sure his visit is a good one and he will urge Mr President to continue with cama but to try and address challenges associated with it’s emergence”