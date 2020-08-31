Adeboye visits Buhari in Aso Rock, CAMA Act on discussion ?

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday held a private meeting with General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the Presidential Villa.

This was disclosed by Bashir Ahmad, the President’s Special Assistant on New Media.

He, however, did not give details of the meeting as both men are still in a closed-door meeting.

Ahmad tweeted, “@MBuhari receives in audience General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (@rccghq), @PastorEAAdeboye, at the State House, Abuja.”

The meeting took off around 3pm in the President’s office.