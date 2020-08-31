Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BBNaija housemates, Brighto, Tolanibaj, and Wathoni evicted

Younews Ng August 31, 2020 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 68 Views

BBNaija housemates, Brighto, Tolanibaj, and Wathoni have been evicted from the reality TV show.

The evictees were on Sunday, August 31, 2020, shown the exit door.

The development came as a rude shock to BBNaija Lockdown viewers, as Biggie deployed a new twist.

During the eviction show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show host, revealed that all the housemates -Tolanibaj, Triky Tee, Kiddwaya, Brighto, Prince, Erica, Lucy, Neo, Wathoni, Dorothy, Vee, and Laycon were up for possible eviction.

Whilst they were waiting to get called into the Diary Room to nominate those who would go home, Ebuka announced that the public votes will determine their fates.

He thereafter announced that Tolanibaj, Wathoni, and Brighto’s time in the Lockdown house was up, as they fell into the bottom three.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Oyo State Journalists boycott Femi Fani Kayode’s media parley in Ibadan

Journalists in Oyo State have shunned the media parley convened by Femi Fani Kayode in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.