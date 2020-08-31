BBNaija housemates, Brighto, Tolanibaj, and Wathoni evicted

BBNaija housemates, Brighto, Tolanibaj, and Wathoni have been evicted from the reality TV show.

The evictees were on Sunday, August 31, 2020, shown the exit door.

The development came as a rude shock to BBNaija Lockdown viewers, as Biggie deployed a new twist.

During the eviction show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show host, revealed that all the housemates -Tolanibaj, Triky Tee, Kiddwaya, Brighto, Prince, Erica, Lucy, Neo, Wathoni, Dorothy, Vee, and Laycon were up for possible eviction.

Whilst they were waiting to get called into the Diary Room to nominate those who would go home, Ebuka announced that the public votes will determine their fates.

He thereafter announced that Tolanibaj, Wathoni, and Brighto’s time in the Lockdown house was up, as they fell into the bottom three.