BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Yahaya Bello As Kogi Governor, Dismisses Wada’s Appeal

The Supreme Court has affirmed Governor Yahaya Bello as the duly elected Governor of Kogi State.

Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji, read the judgment prepared by Justice John Inyang on Monday.

A seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad, had heard the appeal last week.

Counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Musa Wada, J.S. Okutepa, had argued that Yahaya Bello was not lawfully elected and that the election was invalid. He alleged that the poll was marred by irregularities, including corrupt practices.

He also argued that the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed Bello as the winner, acted without jurisdiction, and breached the party’s right to fair hearing.

But, Justice Aji stressed that the earlier decisions of the tribunal and the appeal court diminished the complaint of the appellants.

The judge also maintained that the issues raised by the appellant could not be supported with evidence in its appeal.

“The appeal failed to show to this court why it should disregard the findings of the lower courts.

“The findings of the lower court cannot be faulted…

“The documents lacked evidential value.

“The appeal is accordingly dismissed,” she stated.