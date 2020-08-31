Nigeria Records Lowest COVID-19 Cases In Four Months

Just a week to the rescheduled date for the resumption of international flights at the nation’s airports, Nigeria has recorded its lowest single-day cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in four months.

In a late-night tweet on Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that 138 more infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

It noted that the new cases were reported from 13 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Plateau – which is the new epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria – reported 55 more infections while Lagos, Ebonyi, and Oyo recorded 15, 11, and 11 cases, respectively.

Others are Abia – eight, Anambra – seven, FCT – seven, Rivers – seven, Kaduna – six, Ondo – five, Kwara – three, Bauchi – one, Benue – one, and Edo – one.