Nollywood Star Omotola, Children Recover From COVID-19

Younews Ng August 31, 2020 Celebrity, Entertainment, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 74 Views

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her children have recovered from COVID-19, few weeks after they contracted the disease.

“My kids and I are fine and COVID free now, and I do not take the experience for granted at all,” the actress posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, thanking God, family and friends for their prayers, calls and messages.

“I am grateful to God Almighty the Lord of Lords for all He has done for my family and I. He is truly a dependable Friend if you trust in Him,” she noted.

Omotola had on August 15th, disclosed that she contracted the virus, infected her children, and gone into isolation.

But the actress who is now free from the virus, went ahead to disclose the kind of lifestyle she adopted during her treatment, warning people to adopt safety protocols as COVID-19 is real.

“If you still don’t believe this virus is real, I pray you don’t experience it to believe,” the actress said.

“If you ever feel ill during this pandemic, please know there’s nothing to fear or be ashamed of…you’re not alone.”

