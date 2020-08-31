Ogun gov differs from Lagos gov on school reopening now,  gives reasons

Following the directive of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to reopen schools in the state, there have been excitements among the affected students especially those in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Because of its proximity to Lagos, there were thoughts that Ogun may copy Lagos State to reopen places of learning, which have been closed since March to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

But, that thought of reopening schools this time may need to be jetissoned for now in Ogun.

This is because, the Ogun State Government has said it is not ready to copy Lagos in the reopening of schools.

According to Punch Newspaper, the government of Ogun State has made it known that it is not in a hurry to reopen its schools – tertiary, secondary and primary.

Speaking, the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Public Communications, Hon. Remmy Hazzan, said the state will wait for the Federal Government directive to reopen schools, saying Ogun would avoid taking an uninformed decision in following Lagos to do same.

According to him, the schools were shut on the directives of the Federal Government, saying the reopening can only happen after the Federal Government must have given further directive on the matter.

While saying the state will look at the various data base, using available empirical data, Hazzan said Ogun will not love to be seen as a state that is “anti-Federal Government.”

He said the government would also put into consideration, the safety of students when they return to schools amidst COVID-19

“The fact that Lagos has done it is not an indicator that we have to be in a hurry to do it,” he stated in clear terms.

Aside from students sitting at home, this may not be good news for proprietors and teachers of private schools, who have been out of business since five months ago.

The affected persons may need to wait for the Federal Government to declare schools open before they can return to school in Ogun State.

