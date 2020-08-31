Oyo State Journalists boycott Femi Fani Kayode’s media parley in Ibadan

Journalists in Oyo State have shunned the media parley convened by Femi Fani Kayode in Ibadan.

Some selected journalists had received a closed invitation to attend the planned event at 11am today but the leadership of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has told journalists to boycott the event.

The Chairman of the NUJ in the state, Demola Babalola, made the announcement on Fresh 105.9 FM Ibadan this morning, saying no journalist should attend any media parley with the former Minister of Aviation in solidarity with the profession which was recently debased by FFK.

The earlier invitation sent to journalists reads: “You are specially invited to a media parley with Femi Fani Kayode(FFK)

Venue-Chalton Gate Hotel, Ibadan.

Time -11am

Note: strictly by invitation.”

The situation in Ibadan comes on the heel of the recent FFK’s violent and insulting outburst against Daily Trust’s Charles Eyo at a similar media parley in Calabar, Cross River State.

Recall that journalists in Akwa Ibom State had also shunned a planned press conference in solidarity with their colleagues in Cross River State.

Though FFK had voiced out an apology, journalist across the nation still regard the Calabar episode as a deliberate attack on free press and his apology, an after thought which was only carried out to ensure full completion of his tour of some states, a tour many believe is still too hazy to understand its purpose.