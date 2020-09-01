Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

2 policemen die, as truck runs into Oshiomhole’s convoy

Comrade Adams Oshiomole, has escaped being killed in an accident.

The accident occurred as the APC was getting set for its campaign on Tuesday (today) at Usen, ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

According to available information, the accident occurred at Oluku Junction.

While Oshiomhole escaped, two of his police escorts were not that lucky.

The party had therefore cancelled the rally at Usen for Tuesday, moving it till Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to a statement by the Chairman of the APC Media Team for the campaign, John Mayaki, a trailer ran into the travelling campaign entourage of top APC chieftains in Edo State.

The party condoled with the families of victims, saying they were not alone in the grief.

