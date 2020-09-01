Access Bank Raises Alarm Over Criminal Posts To Customers

A Nigerian hacker Ihebuzo Chris has demonstrated that the walls built around Access Bank network are vulnerable.

The hacker who calls himself a python on Twitter gained access and extracted the data of over 2,000 customers.

In a viral video, he showed the print out of the customer accounts, including their BVN, account numbers and other details.

He also, possibly inadvertently blew his own cover, an error that may easily make him a candidate for jail.

Ihebuzor didn’t plan to steal money from the accounts, according to the video, he just wanted to show that the Access Bank computers are not impregnable.

According to him, he could debit customers’ accounts without their consent owing to the information he has.

He claimed he went deep into the Bank’s computer without their permission.

He blamed the bank for loose security, saying he is not a staff and only a guy with a computer.

However, towards the end of the video, he claimed Access Bank already got in touch with him and said they could get in touch again for him to return all the details he possesses.

Access Bank, on the other hand, reacted to the viral video of the hacker assuring customers that there are no threats to their account.

“Criminals have posted pages purporting to contain customer account information. We’ve alerted law enforcement agencies and ask that you ignore the post. There is no threat to your account balances.

“Pls. continue to follow security protocol by never sharing your account details, Access Bank said.

On his Twitter page, Ihebuzo describes himself as a ‘python’, a software developer. who can do amazing things with the web.

He has nine followers, while he follows 20 other people.