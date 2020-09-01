Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ex-flying Eagles Goalkeeper, Felagha, Dies At 26

September 1, 2020

A former goalkeeper of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, John Felagha, is dead.

He died in Senegal on Sunday, according to the Nigeria Football Federation.

He was aged 26.

NFF expressed condolence with the family of the late player in a tweet on Monday.

The football federation tweeted, “Former National U17 and U20 goalkeeper John Felagha has died.

“Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal. He was aged 26.

The federation expressed its condolences with the family of the late player.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Felagha was a member of the Golden Eaglets squad who won silver at the 2009 U-17 World Cup held in Nigeria.

