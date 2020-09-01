Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FCT doctors begin strike today over COVID-19 allowance

Younews Ng September 1, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 53 Views

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration chapter, will today (Tuesday) embark on strike over non-payment of their COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances.

The strike which was also premised on the non-implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion, amongst other issues, was sequel to the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum given to the FCTA over the issues in the communiqué submitted to the administration dated August 14, 2020. The strike decision was contained in a fresh communiqué issued on Monday at the end of its emergency meeting held both physically virtually in Abuja.

The communiqué was co-signed by the chairman of ARD-FCTA, Dr Roland Aigbovo and General Secretary, Dr Mustapha Ibrahim.

The ARD-FCTA said the strike would only be called off when their demands were met.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Heritage Bank to stimulate economic growth with youth empowerment schemes

As part of its further response to deal with the global economic challenge occasioned by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.