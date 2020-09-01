FCT doctors begin strike today over COVID-19 allowance

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration chapter, will today (Tuesday) embark on strike over non-payment of their COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances.

The strike which was also premised on the non-implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion, amongst other issues, was sequel to the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum given to the FCTA over the issues in the communiqué submitted to the administration dated August 14, 2020. The strike decision was contained in a fresh communiqué issued on Monday at the end of its emergency meeting held both physically virtually in Abuja.

The communiqué was co-signed by the chairman of ARD-FCTA, Dr Roland Aigbovo and General Secretary, Dr Mustapha Ibrahim.

The ARD-FCTA said the strike would only be called off when their demands were met.