Feedbacks on what Access bank should do to that Hacker

I hope Access Bank and the law enforcement agency(ies) will apply wisdom in dealing with him. A hacker is someone who uses a computer system to gain unauthorized access to another system for data or who makes another system unavailable. There are three different types of hackers, each with a particular goal, and not all are the bad guys. The three types of hackers are the white hat hacker, the grey hat hacker, and the black hat hacker. Each type of hacker hacks for a different reason, a cause, or both. All have the required skills needed to accomplish their mission.

At one end of the spectrum is the black hat, who hacks for evil and malicious intent and without permission. On the other end of the spectrum is the white hat, who hacks against a black hat in order to protect computer and network access and has the company’s permission to do so. In the middle is the grey hat, who hacks not for evil and not for good; they are neutral in their cause and usually try to sell their skills for monetary gain, like a mercenary. Ihebuzo may be a hacker but he is a grey one. If he’d wanted he could have wrecked havoc in their systems. He may not be working alone. That explains the reason why the bank needs to invite him and see how this could be “resolved” amicably….

Rather than vengefully pursuing him, his talents should be harnessed for development of the security architecture by the Central Bank and the Money Deposit Banks in collaboration with the Security Agencies. In the Western climes, such talents are groomed as ethical hackers to strengthen the knowledge base of such sensitive institutions. Nigerians and the nation will gain much by picking his brain instead of letting him rot in the prison where instead of reformation he becomes a hardened criminal.

The best is to employ him. They’re all over the world. Special breeds, with special brains ..

If he is an ethical hacker then, that’s a raw talent. Just that in our clime we don’t want to hear the word ‘hacker’.

Companies like Microsoft, Apple, etc., do conduct penetration test or what we call Hackathon, granting hackers (ethical) to test their security protocols on new products before they are shipped to the market.

This man is due for employment by Access Bank or Directorate of State Security!

None of the above will happen!

Next we will hear is he is in Canada or Australia as a Cyber Security Operative!