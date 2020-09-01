Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos state CAN chairman says Femi Fani-Kayode will become Nigeria’s president

Younews Ng September 1, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 71 Views

Apostle Alex Bamgbola has told Femi Fani-Kayode that he will become the president of Nigeria someday if he remains humble

– The man of God, who is the chairman of the Lagos chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, made the pronouncement in the state on Sunday, August 30

– The former minister of aviation swiftly went on his knees to claim the pronouncement

Apostle Bamgbola made the pronouncement in Lagos on Sunday, August, 30, at the occasion of Bishop Isaac Idahosa’s celebration of 31 years in ministry.

