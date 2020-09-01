Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Cross 54,000 As PTF Warns Against Complacency

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have crossed 54,000 after 143 fresh infections were confirmed on Monday just as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 called for caution in the face of declining infections.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases, reported in seventeen states and the Federal Capital Territory, take the number of confirmed infections in the country to 54,008.

According to the data from the NCDC, Nigeria’s new pandemic hotbed, Plateau State, had the highest number of infected persons for the day – 35 – and Kaduna – 21.

Lagos State had 19 fresh cases of the virus, FCT – 13, Ebonyi – 9, Adamawa – 7, Enugu – 7, Katsina – 7, Edo – 6 and Kwara – 5.

Three new persons were infected in Osun State, Anambra – 2, Kano – 2, Niger – 2, Ogun – 2, Benue – 1, Borno – 1 and Sokoto – 1.

Of the number of cases, 41,638 persons have been treated and discharged from several states in the country with 1,013 deaths, however, confirmed from the pandemic.