Senator Orji Kalu Meets Babangida, Abdulsalami, eyeing presidency

The thinking behind the visitations is perceived by many as : Orji Uzor Kalu for President.

But, he that has not is not confirmed by him..

Interestingly, one if his kinsmen, Joe Igbokwe has commented on the recent trip to Minna..

“The Presidency of any nation big or small is not an all comers affair. It is for the serious minded. The office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is too important to left in the hands of mediocres and unserious people.”

Former governor of Abia state and chief whip of the national assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu on Monday said there is no zoning of presidential ticket in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead the 2023 presidential race.

The controversial Senator representing Abia north who was recently freed from prison for corruption courtesy of supreme court technicalities in decribing the country’s presidency said, “the position is an open basket for anyone that intends to vie for it.”

Kalu who made the disclosure after his private visits to former President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar at their Uphill residence in Minna, noted that zoning is a party issue, stressing that there is no zoning in the All Progressives Congress (APC) which makes the presidency an open basket for anyone to fight for in 2023.

He said, “Zoning is a party issue, every party has the right to say where they want a position to come from but in APC, there is no issue of zoning.

“Anybody can contest for the presidency, it has not been zoned to any region and zoning is not in the constitution of APC and as long as it is not a constitutional matter of APC, the Presidency is an open basket where everybody can fight for.”

On insecurity in the country, Kalu noted that there are a lot of sabotage in the fight against insecurity, hence the inability of government to defeat it.

According him, it is only sabotage that has made insecurity to defy every solution the government have been applying.

He continued, “Security is a big challenge to everybody and the Senate is going to address this issue. Insecurity has defied any solution. I see a lot of sabotage in this issue of insecurity and I can assure you that the Senate will address the issue of sabotage.”

Kalu who further stated that President Buhari is not appy about the recurring issue of insecurity, said is sure that new strategies are being looked into to combat the issue.

The recently incarcerated former Abia governor told reporters he was in Minna to congratulate General Babangida on his 79th birthday and greet General Abdulsalam for his successful medical treatment abroad.