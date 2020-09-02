Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking: Gunmen invade MKO Abiola’s house in Lagos

Younews Ng September 2, 2020

In the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 2nd September, armed men invaded and ransacked the residence of Chief MKO Abiola in Ikeja, Lagos.

Tundun Abiola on behalf of the family said

“The hoodlums subjected the family to extreme emotional torture and harassment and stole cash and other valuable items belonging to the family. ”

The police have since been informed. The crime is being investigated.

We are consoled by the fact that no life was lost in this unfortunate and frightening incident.

We give glory to Almighty Allah and we thank friends and family members across the world who have called and sent messages of support and solidarity.

