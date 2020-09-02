Covid-19 Update!..239 new cases
Plateau-116
FCT-33
Lagos-19
Ekiti-12
Kaduna-11
Ogun-11
Ebonyi-8
Benue-7
Abia-5
Delta-5
Ondo-4
Edo-3
Imo-2
Osun-2
Bauchi-1
54,247 confirmed
42,010 discharged
1,023 deaths
Covid-19 is Real
Be Responsible!
