Covid-19 Update!..239 new cases

Covid-19 Update!..239 new cases

Plateau-116
FCT-33
Lagos-19
Ekiti-12
Kaduna-11
Ogun-11
Ebonyi-8
Benue-7
Abia-5
Delta-5
Ondo-4
Edo-3
Imo-2
Osun-2
Bauchi-1

54,247 confirmed
42,010 discharged
1,023 deaths

Covid-19 is Real
Be Responsible!

