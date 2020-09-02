Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Edo Election : Ize-Iyamu suspends campaign, griefs with accident victims

Candidate of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has called off his rally at Usen, following a road crash which reportedly claimed the lives of two police officers attached to former chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Before Oluku junction today, a trailer ran into the travelling campaign entourage of top chieftains of the APC, claiming lives.

In a statement by the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, said it was suspending the scheduled event, to honour the dead.

On behalf of Pastor Ize-Iyamu and the APC, Mayaki condoled with the families of the victims, saying they were not alone in their grief.

It pledged that the campaign would do everything within its powers to ameliorate their grief.

Reaching out to the families of the policemen involved in the fatal crash, the campaign said Edo would never forget their supreme sacrifice.

It called on everyone to pray for the soul of the dead, and against the recurrence of such tragedies.

