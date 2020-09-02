Eight drown in Kebbi boat accident

Eight boat passengers, mostly women and children, have drowned as their vessel capsized at Tungar-Gegero in Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Alhaji Sani Dododo, the state chair of Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), provided the information on Tuesday in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

He said, “Just yesterday (Monday) at about 10:30am, there was an incident at Tungar-Gegero in Jega Local Government Area, where eight people lost their lives in a canoe accident.

“Women and children, about 10 of them, were on board with only one operator, a middle-aged man who was trying to transport the people to a naming ceremony.

“They started the journey and crossed to the other bank of the stream, but on their way back the canoe capsized and the occupants drowned.”

Dododo said the operator managed to save two women, adding that the remaining eight including children drowned.

He said that the agency recovered four bodies, comprising three adults and a baby girl, adding that search for the remaining bodies was still on.

“We are making frantic efforts to recover the remaining bodies. I have spoken to Sarkin Kafin Jega, who is the District Head of the area as well as the Council Chairman, Jega Local Government Area,” he said.