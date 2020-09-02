Fatal car crash in Lagos, 4 hospitalised
September 2, 2020
Police officers along Badore/Iba axis are presently controlling traffic caused by a lone accident involving a black Toyota Camry with four occupants who have been hospitalized.
Investigation as to the cause is on-going while the vehicle is being evacuated.
Please drive safely.
