Five drown as flood ravages Kaduna, Bauchi

An overnight downpour has left many houses in Kaduna South council area of Kaduna State flooded.

Residents were forced from their homes, livestock washed away, and property destroyed in Asikolaye community.

The torrential rain lasted from Monday evening till Tuesday morning.

Sunday Awulu, Secretary, Red Cross Kaduna State, said nine persons were rescued.

In Bauchi State, five persons have died in floods resulting from three weeks of rains.

On Monday night, a teenager and 60-year-old woman drowned in Adamami, a village in Shira council area of the state.

About 200 houses were pulled down while over 3,000 hectares of farmlands were washed away during the heavy downpour.

Men of the Adamami village spent sleepless night rescuing their wives and children trapped in the debris of some of the collapse houses.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Perm Secretary, Shehu Habu confirmed the death of the teenager and the 60-year-old, adding that three other persons died earlier.