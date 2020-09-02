Gunmen Abduct General Hospital Chief, Two Others In Ondo

Gunmen have kidnapped Dr Olufemi Adeogun, the Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital at Idoani town in Ondo State.

Dr Adeogun was abducted at gunpoint along with two other persons with him in his vehicle on Monday night.

The incident occurred around Owani along the Idoani Road in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

They were said to be on their way to Owo town before they were accosted by the armed men who took them away to an undisclosed location.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

He, however, noted that men of the command have since swung into action, combing the nearby bush and the entire vicinity to rescue the victims.

Ikoro believes with the prompt action of the security operatives, the victims would soon be rescued and the kidnappers would be apprehended and brought to justice.