Man Beat Fulani heardsman to death, After his Cows Eat Farm Crop
Younews Ng
September 2, 2020
In Ogbomoso a man by the name Abrahamu Alamu beat up Fulani man Shuaib Adamu who tresspassed his farmland and eat up his months of effort on the farmland on the 21 August 2020.
The angry man was devastated having discovered this and fight broke out between them after a short argument which led to to demise of Adamu. He was later arrested by the police.
