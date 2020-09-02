MESSI & POWER OF FOOTBALL

A single footballer at age 33 has….

•Forced a protest of fans against FC Barcelona board

•Forced an extraordinary board meeting of FC Barcelona

•Forced business/economic activities around sports to slow down as FC Barcelona partners are waiting in the wings to get the final word.

•Forced clubs across Europe to change shopping/transfer targets, plans & strategies.

•Forced clubs to make last minute shuttles and scramble for players.

•Forced market values of players to skyrocket

•May force Spanish Government through the Sports Minister and La Liga organisers to wade in since sponsors are frowning at the whole saga.

•Forced a Presidential call for him to return to Argentina

If only our political leaders and sports managers or administrators know the power of sports, they would have used it to develop the country.

Sports has enriched countries like Brazil (Football), United States (Basketball, Athletics, Boxing etc), China (Table Tennis), India (Cricket) and so on

Sadly, sports in Nigeria has been in the hands of undertakers who have literally killed it and waiting to bury it. They have been milking the country by raking the gains of sports into their own pockets to the detriment of the larger society.

Is it not a shame that our league (NPFL) is operating without sponsors who have been scared away by allegations of mismanagement and poor image of our football?

At 33 Lionel Messi is still attracting a transfer discussion cum negotiation fee worth £700m. The talk is for a 5-year deal which takes him to 38.