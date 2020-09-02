My Jehovah’s witnesses,.. background frowned at premarital sex,…I wish I had more sex when I was younger-Toni Braxton

Chart-topping R&B singer Toni Braxton says she has a few regrets about things she didn’t do enough of when she was younger.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 52-year-old ‘Un-break My Heart’ hitmaker said that she wishes she had partied and fooled around more in her earlier days.

“I regret not having more sex when I was younger,” Braxton confessed to the outlet. “I should have drank more. I should have partied more. Smoked more, even. I think my religious upbringing stopped me doing a lot of things that I should have done.”

The Grammy winner added that she felt she was too old to indulge in it all now.

“The way it works is you do that stuff in your 20s and 30s and then in your 40s you’ve earned enough to pay for the therapy.”

Braxton grew up with a number of religions. For a time, her family identified as Jehova’s Witnesses, then as Catholics before finally settling on becoming United Methodists premarital sex is frowned upon by all of those religions.

Recalling asking her mum about their frequent religious changes, Braxton said that her mum put it down to the 1970s being a “a very religious era.”

