BBNaija 2020: Laycon is my enemy – Erica admits to Kiddwaya

Erica has tagged Laycon her enemy as their in-house rift deepens.

The cold war between Lockdown housemates, Erica and Laycon may have gotten icier following Erica’s latest revelation.

The week’s HOH recently blew hot over Ebuka’s Sunday revelation about Laycon claiming she tried to kiss him in the house.

In a chat with her beau, Kiddwaya, Erica claimed she no longer had respect for Laycon who she once revealed she was mentally attracted to. The conversation was prompted by Kiddwaya’s query on if she had ever played the famous ‘Ayo game’ with Laycon.

“What is my business with him, I don’t play with my enemies. I don’t talk to him,” said Erica.

Away from the in-house rift between the former friends, their fans; Icons for Laycon and Elites for Erica, have taken to Twitter to draw the battle line.

