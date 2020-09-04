BBNaija: Why I Lied about Praise’s Fiancée’s Age -Brighto

BBNaija evicted housemate, Brighto has revealed that he deliberately lied about Praise‘s fiancée’s age in order to spite him.

Recall that some weeks ago, Brighto disclosed to Kiddwaya that Praise’s fiancee is 65-year-old.

While making the disclosure, he assured the billionaire son that he wasn’t lying about it, as Praise was the one who told him.

Although, Praise has debunked the claim, saying his fiancée is 42, not 65 as Brighto claimed.

Speaking on the incident which sparked serious debate among the show viewers, Brighto said he lied about Praise’s wife because the latter was a bully.

According to him, the lie was necessary, as he felt that was the only way to get back to him.

Brighto’s words; “I had that conversation with Praise and it was not just me. He was telling me and two other housemates about his fiancee. And he said something about his fiancee being way older than him. He wasn’t specific about the age. I can’t remember him being specific about the age.

“When he said way older and I guess he is 28 so I guess 60…50 and they fall in the same bracket as being way older that was why I used that particular age. I didn’t say that just to trend or whatever, but I did that because of the way he used to act in the house to sometimes me and one other guy like that. I can consider that as bullying.

“So that was why I made that statement that if I want to get to this guy, I known what to do. I was having, a normal one on one conversation with Kidd, and I was airing my emotions to him. I don’t have anything against Praise, it was just that bullying. He is my friend and we play a lot.”