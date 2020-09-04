Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Davido spends over One Million naira to eat lunch in Lagos

Younews Ng September 4, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Entertainment, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

Nigerian singer Davido is living the creme-dela-creme life that comes with being a stupendously wealthy musician. Every now and then, the father of two and leader of 30 billion gang shows that himself and his crew are able to afford the finer things in life.

Davido also showed off the total bill which was over N1,665,000.00. Many will argue that such amount is what some people make annually and OBO is out there spending it on just lunch.

To such people, it might be somewhat comforting to know that such luxuries comes with the terrain of being a well-paid ‘global’ musician.

 

