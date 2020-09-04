Diminutive Guinean musician, Moussa Sandiana Kaba (aka Grand P), is now officially engaged (PHOTOS)

Diminutive Guinean musician, Moussa Sandiana Kaba (aka Grand P), is now officially engaged to his Ivorian plus-sized model girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao (aka African Kim Kardashian), whom he publicly refers to on his Facebook page, as “my baby”.

Before the marriage happens though, a jealous Eudoxie publicly warned her prospective fiancé, who lives life to the fullest despite his stature, to stop playing the field.

Alongside a glamorous photo of the couple together, she wrote: “My fiance Grand P, you claim you want me as your wife. But it is always you who kisses your fans on the mouth. At this rate, my parents may refuse the marriage. Pull yourself together because I know you love me”.

The Ivory Coast-born social media sensation, dubbed “African Kim Kardashian”, claims to have the biggest butt in the whole of West Africa.