Kidnapped Cross River Doctor Regains Freedom

September 4, 2020

A Senior Registrar in the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Dr Vivien Otu, has regained her freedom barely a week after being kidnapped.

Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Calabar branch, Dr.Innocent Abang confirmed her release to Channels Television on Thursday night.

The kidnap of Dr Otu on August 28, 2020, generated reactions with the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria in the state, calling for her immediate release.

Details later…

