Ogun, Lagos meet FG over Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road

Ogun and Lagos State Governments have met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja to obtain authorisation to rehabilitate, reconstruct and commercialise the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the meeting at the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday.

He also said the state requested for rehabilitation of the Agbara-Lusada-Atan road.

He lamented the deplorable condition of the two major roads, one of which he said is the only link to Nigeria’s biggest industrial hub, the Agbara Industrial Estate.

He noted the situation with the Agbara-Atan road was threatening Nigeria’s industrial growth.

The Governor however noted that Buhari was impressed with the proposals and promised to give all the supports that would be needed in getting the plans out successfully.

Speaking on the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, Abiodun said the plan was for Ogun and Lagos States to collaborate to rebuild the road and commercialise it, noting it would be impossible for the Federal Government to attend to all the roads under its control at the same time.

“The Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road is probably the second busiest road in this country, these roads are in such deplorable condition and we understand that the federal government cannot afford to build all the roads at the same time, but as a state government, Lagos State government and I have written to Mr President, asking Mr President to transfer that road to us, it’s a commercial road and we’ll commercialise it so that we can take that burden off the federal government.

“I’m glad to say that Mr President was very pleased with these our discussions and these applications and has promised to see what he will do to give us the necessary support so that this can also help us in the economic uplift of our region.”