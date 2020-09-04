Oyetola directs schools to return to original uniforms

As schools in Osun state prepare to resume, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola directed that all students will return to their original school uniforms by November 9, 2020.

This is disclosed as Mr Jamiu Olawumi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education spoke during a live radio program ”Frank Talk” in Osogbo.

According to him, all safety protocols have been put in place in all schools to help tame the spread of Covid-19 as part of the preparations for the full resumption of schools across the state slated for September 21.

Olawumi allayed the fears of parents and guardians concerning the novel coronavirus, saying the administration has set up machineries in motion to ensure the safe resumption of students