Behold, this woman carries her heart in bag up & down!

The woman in the picture with a smile is Salwa Hussein. The woman without a ❤️ in her body, a rear case in the world as she carries her artificial heart in her bag.

The British newspaper Daily Mail reported that Salwa aged 39 is the mother of 2 children. The bag containing her heart is always with her and has a device with 2 batteries weighing 6.8 kg which is an electric monitor and a pump.

The batteries push the air into a plastic bag into the patient’s chest through attached tubes for blood circulation
Seeing that smile on her face makes me wonder am I weak in faith?

Have I shown enough gratitude to GOD? Do I really have a problem. Have we ever stopped to count the countless mercies bestowed upon us by our Creator?

Can we praise Him enough? He indeed is Most Compassionate Most Merciful
Let’s thank Him for good health and pray that we maintain a good relationship with him.

This is  YOU NEWS’ Saturday treat.

